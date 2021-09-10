Left Menu

Indian Institute of Packaging organises workshop for handicraft, handloom sector

It was organised in association with the Delhi government.The aim of this workshop was to impart knowledge to manufacturers and exporters to upgrade and update their packaging skills and use the latest technologies for improving their exports in the international markets, it said in a statement.Tanweer Alam, Director-IIP, talked about initiatives taken by them in the field of packaging technology.

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) on Friday said it has organized a day-long workshop for handloom and handicraft sector with an aim to impart knowledge to manufacturers and exporters about usage of modern technologies of packaging to improve their exports.

The workshop was conducted on September 9. It was organised in association with the Delhi government.

''The aim of this workshop was to impart knowledge to manufacturers and exporters to upgrade and update their packaging skills and use the latest technologies for improving their exports in the international markets,'' it said in a statement.

Tanweer Alam, Director-IIP, talked about initiatives taken by them in the field of packaging technology. The workshop was attended by more than 100 participants including exporters, manufacturers and professionals. IIP comes under the commerce ministry.

