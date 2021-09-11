NCC plans its alumni association with PM Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani as members

The National Cadet Corps is planning to have its alumni association which will include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, Director General of National Cadet Corps, said on Saturday.

''The NCC Alumni Association will have glorious cadets from the past, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, and many other civilian personalities. We want these personalities to get in touch with NCC cadets and give thrust to the objectives of the NCC,'' Lt Gen Aich told PTI at an event.

He was here to address the officers, staff, and NCC cadets of Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate and also present DG NCC Commendation Cards to the cadets.

Lt Gen Aich said the idea behind setting up an alumni association was to seek their guidance, help, and take many initiatives forward.

He said he is willing to see NCC as a part of the curriculum under the new National Education Policy as there is a craze among the youth to get associated with it.

''There is an intense desire among youth to be part of the NCC and they want NCC to be part of the curriculum. If this happens, NCC will get the importance, which it has not got yet,'' the DG of NCC said.

According to him, the NCC was seen as an extracurricular activity but as per the circulars issued by the University Grant Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, and various other education bodies, NCC should be accepted as a general elective subject.

Lt Gen Aich said there are 5,000 colleges where NCC has been included as a subject but of them, only about 2,100 colleges have accepted it as a general elective subject.

''However, as a DG NCC and the NCC fraternity as a whole wants that the rest of the colleges should also adopt NCC as a general elective course,'' he said.

Explaining the organization, Lt Gen Aich said the NCC has a strength of 15 lakh. To expand its strength, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has launched a fully self-financing scheme for both junior as well as senior divisions.

The top army officer said the fully self-financing scheme has become very popular and many colleges have accepted it.

He appealed to the schools to accept the junior division of the NCC, which was launched three months ago. He said there are some financial implications.

''But these implications are nothing and money is not a problem when we consider the fact that NCC grooms a cadet for his or her all round development and make him develop as a leader for the nation,'' Lt Gen Aich said.

He said at present the budgetary allocation is Rs 1,600 crore, which is entirely spent on the 15 lakh cadets. To expand further, the fully self-financing scheme was the way out.

According to him, the NCC training is a three-year course and Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 is the expenditure on each cadet per year.

''This way, the spending on each cadet is about Rs 30,000 to Rs 36,000,'' Lt Gen Aich said.

Speaking about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lt Gen Aich said it too had affected the selection of cadets and their training.

''Our training was getting affected in the NCC due to which we launched Training App 1.0, which the Defence Minister launched and the 2.0 was launched by the Defence Secretary. This app helped cadets get the entire course of the NCC on their palms. It contained literature as well as the videos,'' the Army officer explained.

Speaking about the NCC training, he said the training curriculum of the NCC is such that it can be used as a third line of defence, for the cadets are imparted military as well as air force and naval training. They are also trained in disaster management, he added.

