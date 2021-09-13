Left Menu

17 arrested over cheating in Rajasthan police sub-inspector recruitment test

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said the principal shared the paper to some people through WhatsApp soon after the commencement of the exam and they forwarded it to others for preparing the answer key.The police action was taken after the Special Operations Group alerted the district police in this regard.In Jaipur, seven men were arrested for allegedly running a racket to dupe candidates by promising them selection.

PTI | Bikaner/Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen people were arrested for their alleged involvement cheating in the Rajasthan police sub-inspector recruitment exam in Bikaner and Jaipur Monday, officials said.

As many as 10 people including the principal of a private school were arrested in Bikaner for allegedly facilitating cheating in the exam, the officials said.

Seven more were arrested from Jaipur. Bikaner Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said the principal shared the paper to some people through WhatsApp soon after the commencement of the exam and they forwarded it to others for preparing the answer key.

The police action was taken after the Special Operations Group alerted the district police in this regard.

In Jaipur, seven men were arrested for allegedly running a racket to dupe candidates by promising them selection. Following a tip-off, a police team detained the seven from near an exam center in Jagatpura. The police also found the details of candidates from their mobile phones and Rs 1 lakh in cash from one of two cars they used, police said. DCP East Prahlad Krishniya said the accused allegedly took money from candidates by promising them selection in the SI exam. ''They are being interrogated further to ascertain more details,'' he said.

