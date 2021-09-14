Left Menu

Referred Afghan students request for visa extension to Home Ministry: ICCR prez Sahasrabuddhe

Those Afghan students who have got admission in Indian institutions but are unable to come here can continue attending classes virtually and reach out for further details.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:05 IST
Referred Afghan students request for visa extension to Home Ministry: ICCR prez Sahasrabuddhe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) has referred visa extension requests of Afghanistan students to the Union Home Ministry, its president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Tuesday, adding that students stranded in the neighbouring country, who have got admission in Indian institutions, can continue attending classes virtually.

With the Taliban taking over in Afghanistan, many students from the neighbouring nation have requested for extension of their visas in India as they are not willing to go back to their homeland.

''Many Afghan students have requested us for extension of their visa in wake of change of regime in their native country. We have referred their request to the Union Home Ministry, which is the nodal ministry to take call on this issue,'' Sahasrabuddhe said.

When asked whether there were any plans to stop scholarships to students from Afghanistan, Sahasrabuddhe categorically said there are no plans to stop it.

''As far as scholarships of Afghan students is concerned we have neither any instructions nor any plans to stop it or cut it down,'' he said.

Talking about students stuck in Afghanistan despite getting admission in India, he said they can continue attending classes virtually. ''Those Afghan students who have got admission in Indian institutions but are unable to come here can continue attending classes virtually and reach out for further details. And in case the students don't attend classes physically in India, rules don't permit us to give them a stipend as they are not incurring any expenditure,'' Sahasrabuddhe said.

He made these remarks on the sidelines of an event to announce the first ever World Buddhist Conference to be held later this year at Nava Nalanda Mahavihara (NNM) in Nalanda in Bihar.

In the conference, a cash award of USD 20,000 will be given for Buddhist studies, he said, adding that in run up to the conference various events will be held across the country, including in Dharmshala.

Underlining that Buddhism is an ''essential ingredient of the idea of India'' and predominance of India in the idea of Buddhism and predominance of Buddhism in the idea of India has been underscored by the academicians, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021