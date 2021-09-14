Left Menu

Six more combinations get nod for addition to ITI courses in K'taka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:50 IST
Six more combinations get nod for addition to ITI courses in K'taka
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@drashwathcn)
  • Country:
  • India

The State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) in Karnataka on Tuesday approved adding six more combinations in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the upgradation programme of 150 ITIs of the state, which is being done in collaboration with the Tatas.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by the Minister for Higher Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

The decision, which has been taken in view of the emerging trends in the global scenario, will apply to all the 150 ITIs and the approval will facilitate admission to the new combinations from the current year itself, Narayan's office said in a statement.

It also said that these new combinations include Battery Electric Vehicle, Basics of Design and Virtual Verification, Advance Manufacturing, Artisan Using Advanced Tools, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacture, Manufacturing Process Control Automation.

The final approval for the new combinations needs to be given by National Council for Vocational Education Training (NCVET) and to facilitate this, the curriculum has been submitted for Director-General of Training (DGT), New Delhi. Now, SCVT has granted approval subject to the condition of getting NCVET approval, the statement read.

The committee meeting also approved 23 short time certified courses of three months, Narayan said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021