Grasim Industries lays the foundation stone for Aditya Birla Public School at Pallipalayam, Tamil Nadu, a major weaving and spinning hub

16, 2021 PRNewswire -- Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, held a foundation stone ceremony today for the upcoming English-medium Aditya Birla Public School at Pallipalayam a central weaving and spinning hub near Erode, Tamil Nadu.On the occasion, Mr. Dilip Gaur, Managing Director, Grasim Industries Ltd., said, At Aditya Birla Group, we have always believed in transforming lives through all our business and social endeavours.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:01 IST
Class 12 English-medium school to benefit 1400 students annually MUMBAI, India, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, held a foundation stone ceremony today for the upcoming English-medium Aditya Birla Public School at Pallipalayam – a central weaving and spinning hub near Erode, Tamil Nadu.

On the occasion, Mr. Dilip Gaur, Managing Director, Grasim Industries Ltd., said, ''At Aditya Birla Group, we have always believed in transforming lives through all our business and social endeavours. Education is one such touchpoint by which we are impacting the lives of our children and the community at large. This school is a humble contribution by Grasim Industries Ltd. for the well-being of thousands of kids of the PallipalayamErode region.'' Aditya Birla Group operates 56 schools, imparting quality education to more than 46,500 students. The Aditya Birla Public School, Pallipalayam, will be affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education and initially have classes up to Class 7 with two sections. Subsequently, every year, one class will be added up to Class 12.

Mr. Gaur informed, ''We plan to admit 700 students in the first year, and overall expect 1400 students to benefit with the introduction of senior secondary grades.'' He added, ''We believe that quality education encourages people to think clearly and independently. It can liberate and empower communities to create their future. This school will not only empower the children of Erode and Palliapalayam but also contribute towards the socio-economic development of communities residing in Erode.'' Renowned textile industrialists attended the bhoomi poojan from Erode along with senior members from Grasim Industries Ltd.

Recently, as part of its multi-pronged efforts to support communities affected by COVID-19, the Group has pledged support to three prominent government hospitals in Tamil Nadu's Erode and Pallipalayam, to provide medical equipment and upgrade medical infrastructure such as oxygen support, digitalisation of X-ray units, blood bag refrigerator, defreezer and ECG machine which will go a long way in supporting underprivileged sections of workers in the textile industry.

Visit: www.grasim.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701270/Aditya_Birla_Group_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

