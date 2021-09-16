Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank partners with IISc to set up AI-ML Centre in Bengaluru

Kotak Mahindra Bank partners with IISc to set up AI-ML Centre in Bengaluru
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and the Indian Institute of Science on Thursday announced a partnership to set up a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI-ML) Centre at the IISc campus here. Spread across approximately 1,40,000 square feet, the Kotak-IISc AI-ML Centre will offer Bachelor's, Master's and short-term courses in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, fintech, reinforcement learning, image processing and computer vision, a joint statement said.

The Centre, established under KMBL's CSR project on Education & Livelihood, will also promote research and innovation in AI and ML and develop the talent pool from across the country to provide cutting-edge solutions to meet industry's emerging and future requirements, it said.

