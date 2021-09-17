Over 40K children have enrolled in EDMC-run schools for new academic session: Senior official
- Country:
- India
Over 40,000 children have enrolled for the new academic session in schools run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), a senior official said on Thursday.
A lot of these students have left private schools to join the civic body-run schools, Rajiv Kumar, chairman of the Education Committee of the EDMC, claimed at a press conference here.
For the new academic session, 40,033 students have enrolled in the EDMC-run schools, Kumar said.
A large number of these students are those who have left private schools to join the EDMC-run schools, he said.
This, he said, indicates the improved quality of education being imparted at the schools run by the civic body.
''The east corporation is endeavouring to provide quality education at the primary level to children. And because of this commitment only, 40,033 students have enrolled,'' Kumar said.
The EDMC has two zones -- Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South).
According to Kumar, 15 schools in each zone are being developed as model schools with smart classrooms, computer labs, English-medium instruction and other facilities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar lays wreath at Gaurav Stambh monument in Naval Dockyard in Mumbai
NMP is ill-conceived, meant to hoodwink people: Ashwani Kumar
JNU congratulates Tokyo Paralympics bronze medalist Sharad Kumar
Debutant Praveen Kumar clinches silver in men's T64 high jump at Paralympics
PM Modi lauds Praveen Kumar for clinching silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics