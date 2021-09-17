Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 00:11 IST
Over 40K children have enrolled in EDMC-run schools for new academic session: Senior official
Over 40,000 children have enrolled for the new academic session in schools run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), a senior official said on Thursday.

A lot of these students have left private schools to join the civic body-run schools, Rajiv Kumar, chairman of the Education Committee of the EDMC, claimed at a press conference here.

For the new academic session, 40,033 students have enrolled in the EDMC-run schools, Kumar said.

A large number of these students are those who have left private schools to join the EDMC-run schools, he said.

This, he said, indicates the improved quality of education being imparted at the schools run by the civic body.

''The east corporation is endeavouring to provide quality education at the primary level to children. And because of this commitment only, 40,033 students have enrolled,'' Kumar said.

The EDMC has two zones -- Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South).

According to Kumar, 15 schools in each zone are being developed as model schools with smart classrooms, computer labs, English-medium instruction and other facilities.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

