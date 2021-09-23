Left Menu

Need to empower everyone to take advantage of opportunities: Union minister

He also reminded the academia about their responsibility to give wings to the aspirations of the next generation, particularly the deprived ones.Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare shed light on the problems faced by students from deprived sections of society, including students from rural and tribal areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:07 IST
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda has said a resolve should be made to empower everyone to make use of the country's long-standing constitutional commitment to provide equal opportunities to all.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the University Grants Commission on ''Ensuring Inclusive Governance: Making Every Person Matter'' on Wednesday, the minister said, ''As we celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', it should be our resolve to empower everyone to take advantage of opportunities with our long-standing constitutional commitment to provide equal opportunities to all.'' Munda emphasised upon good governance, self-governance and inclusive governance that would lead to inclusive growth. He also reminded the academia about their responsibility to give wings to the aspirations of the next generation, particularly the deprived ones.

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare shed light on the problems faced by students from deprived sections of society, including students from rural and tribal areas. He stressed upon language problems being faced by the students.

