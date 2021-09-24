'Kota Factory' inspired me to focus more on my acting: Ahsaas Channa

Actor Ahsaas Channa says she has started to devote more time and energy to hone her craft after working on the popular series ''Kota Factory''.

The Viral Factory (TVF)-produced web series is back with its second season, which started streaming on Netflix on Friday.

The show offers an insight into the life of students in Rajasthan's Kota, a major coaching hub of the country for competitive examination preparations, and was a surprise hit when it debuted on YouTube in 2019.

Channa, who plays the role of Shivangi Ranawat in the show, said that she is inspired by the students of Kota and learned to give her best to everything that she does in life.

''After working on 'Kota Factory', I've started to focus more on anything that I do. Students in Kota are so dedicated to their studies and cracking IIT exams. In my life, my goal and my passion is acting. So I have started giving more time, more dedication and more energy to the work I do,'' Channa told PTI.

The actor said one of the underlying themes of ''Kota Factory'' is dedication.

''It's about working hard and focusing on one's relationships and friendships. So I think just giving it all, giving your hundred percent is my take away from this show,'' Channa added.

Actor Mayur More, who plays the protagonist Vaibhav Pandey in the series, said there are certain aspects of the character that are similar to his own life.

The second season of ''Kota Factory'' will see Vaibhav, the young student on his journey to Maheshwari - one of the leading training institutes, trying to balance his friendships, his relationship with his mentor Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar) and the looming pressure of getting into an IIT.

''There were certain things in this character that are quite similar to me. The issues and difficulties Vaibhav faces in the show, I have faced them too,'' More said, recounting his struggle to get into a good college in his student years. ''Things had become a little bit difficult when I was in 10th standard. I scored very less and my dad wanted me to get into a decent college but I had made up my mind that I will do night college and find a job for the morning. But with the help of a family friend, I was able to get into a college,'' he said.

With the second season making its debut on Netflix, actors Ranjan Raj and Alam Khan said there was a bit of performance pressure on them.

Raj, who plays the role of Balmukund Meena, said they were happy to know that the second season will premiere on Netflix.

''The pressure to perform was there from the day we started working on this show. TVF was India's first YouTube channel that started making web series. Luckily, we have such an amazing team with us that they made us feel at ease,'' the actor said. ''When we got to know that the second season will be released on Netflix, there was more excitement than pressure. At the same time, we were determined that we have to do better as we all felt more responsible,'' he added.

In ''Kota Factory'', Khan essays the role of Uday Gupta and he credited the show's director Raghav Subbu for helping them cope with the pressure.

''For us, the feeling for season two is similar to what we felt for season one -- we were all excited. However, the big change was that the scale was bigger with the show now releasing on Netflix. So there definitely was a performance pressure. ''No matter how confident you are in life when you receive the amount of love that we received with this show, you are bound to be taken aback. But our director kept a hold on us and never let us fall out of the line. He had control over our performances and everything else,'' Khan said.

Subbu, along with Shreyansh Pandey, is attached as the showrunners on ''Kota Factory'' season two.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series is written by Saurabh Khanna, Abhishek Yadav, Puneet Batra, and Manoj Kalwani.

