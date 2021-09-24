Prof Neelima Singh appointed VC of Rajasthan Technical University
Professor Neelima Singh has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University RTU, Kota, an official statement said on Friday. She was appointed as acting Vice-Chancellor of the university in 2019.
Professor Neelima Singh has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota, an official statement said on Friday. She was appointed as acting Vice-Chancellor of the university in 2019. Governor and Chancellor Kalraj Mishra has issued an order in this regard in consultation with the state government on the recommendation of a search committee.
According to the official statement, Singh has been appointed for a period of three years from the date of assuming office or till she attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier.
Mishra also gave assent to the Bill passed for establishment of MBM University in Jodhpur.
