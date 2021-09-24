Lt Governor red-flags decision of JIPMER on free treatment only to BPL patients
- Country:
- India
Puducherry, Sept 24 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday asked the Centrally administered JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) to keep in abeyance its recent decision to provide free treatment and service in OPD only to those coming under below povertyline (BPL) category and holding red-colour ration cards.
The institute, in its circular copies of which were made available to the media, said only those with a monthly income not exceeding Rs 2,499 (the income-limit adopted by Puducherry government) and holding ration cards issued by State governments identifying them as below povertyline would be given free treatment from October 1. JIPMER here gets patients not only from Puducherry but also from various States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EC declares bypolls to seven RS seats in six states
Will form team of officers for talks with neighbouring states to jointly deal with pollution during winter: Delhi Environment Minister.
FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr to 17 states as revenue deficit grant
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States:
TN river civilisation 3200 years old, will go for excavations abroad & in other states too, says CM