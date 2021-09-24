Left Menu

Latur woman with 15 pc eyesight clears UPSC civil services exam

PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Among the 761 people who cleared the UPSC civil services exam 2020 on Friday was 30-year-old Pooja Kadam from Latur in Maharashtra, who achieved success with just 15 per cent eyesight.

Kadam, from Taka village in Ausa tehsil here, secured 577th rank in the exams, this being her second attempt.

She graduated from Fergusson College in Pune and did her post-graduation in Political Science from Indira Gandhi National Open University, Delhi.

Kadam is the youngest of four sisters and her father is a teacher in a village school.

The Union Public Service Commission on Friday declared results of the examination, conducted annually to select IAS, IFS and IPS officers, among other civil servants.

A total of 761 candidates cleared the coveted civil services examination 2020, with engineering graduates Shubham Kumar, an IIT Bombay graduate, and Jagrati Awasthi, who completed B.Tech (electrical engineering) from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, bagging the first and second ranks respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

