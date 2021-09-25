Declare Vidyasagar's birth anniversary as Teacher's Day: Bengali outfit urges Mamata

Left Menu

Bangla Pokkho, an organisation that propagates Bengali sub-nationalism, has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to declare social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagars birth anniversary on September 26 as Teachers Day in the state.

Bangla Pokkho, an organisation that propagates Bengali sub-nationalism, has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to declare social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's birth anniversary on September 26 as Teachers' Day in the state. The outfit claimed that the letter carried signatures of eminent Bengali personalities such as poet Joy Goswami, educationist Pabitra Sarkar, Indologist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, singer Rupam Islam, Visva-Bharati's former vice chancellor Sabujkali Sen among others.

''Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar was the torchbearer of progressive thinking. He had founded the base of modern and contemporary education. Through his 'Barnoporichay' book, our children got to know the world,'' the letter drafted by Bangla Pokkho said.

Asked about the organisation's appeal, Bhaduri said, ''Vidyasagar was the pioneer who had the foresight to introduce English in the curriculum as the principal of Sanskrit College. He had made Sanskrit words more understandable to children in 'Barnaporichoy'. So undoubtedly, his birth anniversary should be observed to honour his contribution to our education system.'' Notably, Teachers' Day is celebrated across India on September 5, the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Considering Radhakrishnan's immense contribution to the country's education system, his birth anniversary should continue to be held as Teachers' Day, Bhaduri said. ''September 26 should be christened with some other name to celebrate Vidyasagar's birth anniversary,'' he added.

