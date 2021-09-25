Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat has transformed healthcare system in country: Mandaviya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:08 IST
Ayushman Bharat has transformed healthcare system in country: Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has transformed the healthcare system in the country as now even the poor have access to non-government treatment facilities earlier reserved for only those who could afford it, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

Mandaviya was speaking at an event organised to mark the 66th Foundation Day of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Congratulating the institute, the minister said AIIMS, New Delhi is a ''lighthouse'' to all the 22 other AIIMS hospitals spread across India.

He said students and teachers of AIIMS, New Delhi can help other institutes through their rich experience.

Mandaviya urged doctors to develop a strong sense of patriotism to ensure the overall well-being of the nation.

The minister said due to the relentless efforts of the Modi government, the healthcare system has developed in the country.

''The budget outlay for health has increased 137 per cent since last year to 2.40 lakh crore. Ayushman Bharat has transformed healthcare in the country as poor patients can access non-government treatment facilities earlier reserved for only those who could afford it,” he said.

Exhorting the medical community to serve everyone with dedication, Mandaviya said the government can only initiate action, passion can only come from service providers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021