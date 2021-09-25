Left Menu

Two-day 'Monsoon Festival' begins at Patnitop in JK's Udhampur

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langar inaugurated the festival, organised by the directorate of tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with the Patnitop Development Authority PDA, he said. PDA CEO said the two-day festivity includes cultural performances by famous local and outside singers.

A two-day 'Monsoon Festival', the first of its kind, commenced at the famous hill resort of Patnitop here on Saturday to promote tourism, an official spokesman said. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langar inaugurated the festival, organised by the directorate of tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA), he said. Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh and Director of Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai, and several other top civil and police officers, including chief executive officer (CEO) of the PDA, Sher Singh, were present, the spokesman said.

Langar congratulated Rai for coming up with this initiative, which is the first of its kind in the Union Territory, for celebration of monsoon at Patnitop, he said.

''The festival is being organised to encourage tourism in the region and promote Patnitop as a world famous hill resort destination and create awareness about its many natural and cultural attractions in the month of monsoon,'' the director of tourism said. PDA CEO said the two-day festivity includes cultural performances by famous local and outside singers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

