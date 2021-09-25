Centre to spend Rs 60,000 cr for J-K's development: Union minister

The Centre will spend Rs 60,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir in the next two-three years and the Union Territory will see a new circle of development and prosperity, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar said in Budgam on Saturday.

The Union minister of state for skill development, entrepreneurship and information technology was addressing a gathering of ITI and polytechnic students in a convention-cum-seminar organised at the ITI Complex Wadipora in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

''In the next two to three years, the Union Territory (UT) of J-K will see a new circle of development prosperity. The government of India has formulated a plan to spend Rs 60,000 crore in the UT of J-K alone,'' he said. The minister was in the district as part of the Centre's special outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir (J-K).

He said the amount will be utilised to create employment generating avenues, inspire youth to establish micro income generating units and boost local economy.

''I have observed and personally witnessed that the local youth of Kashmir are full of talent and skill. They need to be inspired, show interest in getting highly skilled training, be energetic as there are enormous opportunities of employment generation available,'' the minister said. Chandrashekhar said about eight lakh new jobs were created from April 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, in the IT and manufacturing sectors.

''It is our mission, goal and solemn promise to strengthen the entrepreneurship diversification as it has a great economic prospects to absorb youth in various fields,'' he said. The Union minister appealed to the youth to be committed, positive and remain enthusiastic to realise and fulfil every dream. He said ministers visiting the UT have an objective to check the situation relating to developmental and other aspects on ground. This is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, and a revolutionary first of its kind mission particularly for J-K, Chandrashekhar said. ''We came here with a professional objective and ambition to deliver, our visits shall emerge result oriented,'' he said. The minister appreciated the work done in skill development and said though it is enormous but still needs more boost and push. Budgam has potential and talent and this has been showcased through incredible skills, he said. Later, the minister presided a meeting of officers convened at the Conference Hall in Budgam and a detailed review of each sector was undertaken scheme wise. The deputy commissioner of Budgam apprised the minister about developmental and welfare scenario of the district. The minister appreciated the district administration for achieving its targets, despite facing inconveniences due to COVID-19. Budgam will be a pilot district for introduction of new skill development courses, Chandrashekhar said. These courses will take district to next level of achievement, he said. During the meeting, various deputations from across the district including political representatives, PRI's, school students, common citizens apprised the minister about their issues and grievances. PTI SSB ANB ANB

