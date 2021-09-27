Benefits of Ram Mantra Chanting Explained in Ram Katha

Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Chanting Ram mantra is the ultimate, therapeutic, and easiest form of meditation and from Sep 22 till Sept 30, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya is sharing its benefits with a Ram Katha. The event is organized by the Panchavati family in Mata Gaura Parvati Mela courtyard in Uttar Pradesh, Raebareli.

Rambhadracharya Ji is a widely popular and immensely learned person well versed in Vedic and Puranic literature. He explained Chanting Ram mantra continuously improves self-awareness and boosts our inner-self. The changes that occur within ourselves are seen on the outside in our words, thoughts, and actions. It promotes recovery and overall health by recharging our whole body, removing all the blockages, toxins, and impurities from mind and body alike. Ram Mantra leads to peace and stabilizes relationships with friends and family too.

Speaking at the event, MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh said, ''The vibration that the Ram mantra emits protects all the surroundings with positive energies. I'm thankful for Dharmachakravarti Shri TulsiPthadhishwar Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Ji for his nectar words in RaeBareli and for giving the privilege of worshipping the 700-year-old Charan Paduka of Param Pujya Swami Shri Ramanandacharya Ji Jai Shree Ram.'' The program is supervised by Rakesh Singh. The family has been organizing Ram Katha for the last eight years. Eminent saints have been invited to narrate the story of Ram. The last time it was organized, all the people from the district had listened to the Ram Katha with devotion and enjoyed it. Every time, dignitaries and officials have come to listen to the Ram Katha organized by the Panchavati family. About Panchavati Family A Family based out of RaeBareli working on the collective progress of the society in areas like development, education, health, and spreading awareness around Hinduism. The Family also donated more than 1cr recently for Ram Mandir Ayodhya.

Image: MLC Dinesh Pratap Sing with Dharmachakravarti Shri TulsiPthadhishwar Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Ji in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh

