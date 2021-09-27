IPL SCOREBOARD: SRH vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy c Samson b Chetan Sakariya 60 Wriddhiman Saha st Samson b Lomror 18 Kane Williamson not out 51 Priyam Garg c and b Mustafizur 0 Abhishek Sharma not out 21 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, W-9) 17 Total: (For 3 wickets in 18.3 Overs) 167 Fall of Wickets: 1-57, 2-114, 3-119.

Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 2-0-20-0, Chris Morris 3-0-27-0, Mustafizur Rahman 3.3-0-26-1, Mahipal Lomror 3-0-22-1, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-32-0, Chetan Sakariya 4-0-32-1 PTI APA APA