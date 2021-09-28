Left Menu

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon on Tuesday announced the launch of its Future Engineer initiative in India. The program will enable access to computer science learning and career opportunities for students from underrepresented and underserved communities via in-person, online and blended learning formats.

In its first year, the Amazon Future Engineer program aims to deliver CS learning opportunities to more than 1 lakh students from 900 government and aided schools across seven Indian states including Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Telangana.

Amazon said the company is working with its global knowledge partner Code.org to bring high quality and mobile interactive CS content to Indian students. The company will also join forces with multiple education-focused non-profit organizations to take quality CS education to the students of government schools.

The curriculum has been contextualized for the Indian teacher and student community in government school settings and will offer students coding fundamentals along with future-focused tech courses like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing (Voice Technology) in local languages, the company said in a press release.

Focusing primarily on students in grades 6 -12, the program will also help students discover and explore the world of Computer Science and its application in the real world, via hands-on experiences. Initiatives will include &lsquoClass Chats' through which students meet Amazonians to understand tech industry careers, and Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge' where students learn programming basics while coding robots and discover how Amazon uses robotics to deliver millions of products around the globe.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and Country Head, Amazon India, said, "We are thrilled to bring the Amazon Future Engineer initiative to India, as we believe that all young people, irrespective of their backgrounds, should have the right exposure and accessibility to quality computer science education. We aim to bring the Computer Science curriculum closer to these students in the languages of their comfort and choice, empower them with the right skills and tools to be able to expand their career outlook."

