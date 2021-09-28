Left Menu

Kin of Maha govt's class A, B employees who die while on duty to get jobs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2021
Kin of Maha govt's class A, B employees who die while on duty to get jobs
The Maharashtra government has decided to provide jobs on compassionate ground to eligible family members of class A and B employees in case of their death during service.

The policy is aimed at providing financial support to the family after the primary earning member's death, the state government said in an order issued on Monday.

Earlier, there was such a policy for family members of class C and D employees and the Maharashtra government was deliberating on extending it to class A and B officials also in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the order issued by the state General Administration Department.

The decision to offer jobs to the eligible kin of state government employees from class A and B on compassionate ground was taken during the state cabinet meeting on August 26 this year. Based on it, the state government on Monday took the decision to extend the policy to class A and B officers, the order said.

As per the order, the policy will be applicable retrospectively with effect from January 1, 2020.

