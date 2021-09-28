Left Menu

Commission chief tells Albania: your future is in the EU

Reuters | Tirana | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 15:59 IST
Commission chief tells Albania: your future is in the EU
Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
  • Country:
  • Albania

Albania belongs to the European Union in the future and it is up to the European Union to start membership talks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday during a trip to the region.

"Albania's future is in the European Union," she said after she visited a school with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

"Albania has clearly delivered all that we have been asking for ... it is us who have to deliver," von der Leyen said on the EU membership starts that are stalled. "I really am determined to make it happen," saying that could be by year-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021