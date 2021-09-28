25 inmates of Mandoli jail suffer minor self-inflicted injuries: Officials

Around 25 inmates lodged in prison number 11 of the Mandoli Jail sustained minor injuries, which they inflicted on themselves, after two of them were not allowed to go out of their ward, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening at around 5.30 pm when two of the inmates -- Mohd. Danish (30) and Anish (35) -- wanted to go out of their wards without a valid reason, they said.

But the duo's request was turned down in view of security reasons owing to gang rivalries, they added.

Following this, they instigated others to self-inflict injuries and around 50 inmates of the ward started creating a ruckus while some of them injured themselves by banging their heads against the wall or using sharp-edged objects, according to jail officials.

The jail staff had to use ''mild force'' to bring the situation under control, they said.

All the inmates sustained minor injuries, which were self-inflicted, officials said, adding that they were taken to the jail dispensary and given first aid, while Danish was sent to the hospital, but returned after treatment.

''Two inmates wanted to go out of the ward without any reason. On not being permitted, they caused injuries to themselves and also instigated some others to self-inflict injuries,'' Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

According to officials, Danish is associated with the Chennu Pehalwan gang. He and Anish have several cases of snatching, robbery and even attempt to murder registered against them, they said.

