Ex CM S M Krishna to be chief guest at Mysuru Dasara festival

Former Chief Minister S M Krishna will be the chief guest during the inaugural ceremony of the historic Dasara festival in Mysuru this year on October 7, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. The government decided to invite him, not just because he was a former CM, but due to the fact that he was a seasoned statesman and had carried out various development works when he held important positions, the Chief Minister told reporters after chairing a meeting on the coming Dasara celebrations. Like last year, this time too, the festivities will be a low-key affair in view of COVID-19. The 10-day celebration will end on 'Vijaya Dashami', which falls on October 15.

