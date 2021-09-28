Google on Tuesday said it has opened an application process for the sixth batch of its flagship programme, Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India.

In August, Google had announced the 5th class with 16 'Seed to Series B' startups from eight different cities across India covering verticals like healthTech, fintech and content with 43 per cent representation by women founders, according to a statement.

''The cohort's programme is now underway and the startups are busy addressing their technical, product and business challenges through the programme, with our mentors and Google teams in active engagement with the founders and their teams. As the 16 startups in class 5 continue their journey with the programme, we are excited to now invite applications for Class 6 of GFSA India,'' it added.

Under the programme, Google will continue to focus on supporting startups that are innovating to solve meaningful problems focused on India and the world, it said. ''As we grow the programme with Class 6, we are focusing on supporting solutions that drive scalable impact, scale globally and are built on innovative approaches using AI/ML and data in healthcare, education, finance, enterprise and other spaces such as agritech, media and entertainment, gaming.'' For the sixth batch, applications are open until October 20, and 15-20 startups will be selected. * * * Tech Mahindra partners CareerLabs to skill over 3,000 graduates * IT services major Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it has partnered with edtech start-up CareerLabs to transform over 3,000 graduates into skilled professionals.

Students will undergo intensive upskilling courses on specific skill tracks prescribed by Tech Mahindra, such as Full Stack Development, and find the opportunity to be mentored by renowned industry experts, according to a statement. Upon successful completion of the training, students get an opportunity to be placed at Tech Mahindra in roles across different verticals, it added.

''With massive digital transformation across all the sectors, there is a huge demand for highly skilled workforce which is driving the disruption in education and skilling. Nurturing the youth with relevant technical and leadership skills is one of the key focus areas for academia and industry,'' Vaishali Phatak, head (technical learning services) and global head (diversity and inclusion) at Tech Mahindra, said.

Through this collaboration with CareerLabs, Tech Mahindra aims to empower students with industry-relevant skills and the technology know-how through intensive upskilling courses and adept mentoring, she added.

''This will help them identify and pursue their career aspirations at a speed of their preference, while also giving them tools to work with renewed passion and succeed in the highly competitive world, in the new normal,” Phatak said.

