PM to virtually inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, lay foundation stones for 4 medical colleges in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a petrochemical technology institute here and also lay the foundation stones for four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan via video-conference on Thursday.

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET): Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT)- Jaipur has been established by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, in collaboration with the the Rajasthan government.

The CIPET : IPT, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, is adjacent to the existing CIPET : Centre for Skilling and Technical Support (CSTS), Jaipur campus in Sitapura Industrial Area.

The institute is self-sustainable and dedicatedly serves the needs of the petrochemical and allied industries. It will provide education to the youth to become skilled technical professionals, according to an official statement.

The four medical colleges, also to be virtually inaugurated by the PM, have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for ''Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals'', the statement read.

Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts, it added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present on the occasion, according to the statement.

Aimed at developing manpower in different disciplines of Plastics Engineering and Technology, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), formerly known as the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology, was established in 1968 by Government of India with the assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Chennai.

