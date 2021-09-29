Swarnim Mashaal to get grand reception in Pune on Oct 1

The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', marking the commemoration of 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, will be given a grand reception in Pune on October 1, an official said on Wednesday. The country is celebrating 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to commemorate the unprecedented valour, bravery and sacrifices of soldiers during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The year-long celebrations commenced with the lighting of four victory flames, which were flagged off from the National War memorial in Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16.

As part of the ongoing celebrations across the nation, the Southern Command along with civil administration will be hosting a first-of-its-kind month-long celebration from October 1 to 30 at several locations in Pune, a release stated.

The victory flame will be given a grand reception at Sarhad College in Katraj on Friday morning, following which it will be taken across Pune city by a team of women bikers and Mayor Murildhar Mohol will receive it at the council hall, it said.

A relay run is also being organised to carry the flame from the Council Hall to the Southern Command War Memorial, it was stated. Indian hockey legend Dhanraj Pillai along with Olympians and gallantry award winners of the 1971 War will be a part of the relay run.

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Mohammed Lutfor Rahman will also be in attendance as a representative of Bangladesh and the friendship shared between the Nations, the release said. The victory flame will be honoured on different days by educational institutions and defence establishments and military training institutes such as NDA, BEG, CME and INS Shivaji.

