Jaro Education Launches World-Class Online Master of Science (MS) Program From IU Germany and London South Bank University

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Leading EdTech firm Jaro Education expands its international portfolio; this is the 3rd launch in a row from top global university • This dual degree by leading universities viz. IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany and London South Bank University, UK will enable professionals to lead effectively in the global workplace of tomorrow • Offers affordable and world-class MS Degree designed for Tech Professionals to fast track their career Jaro Education today announced its partnership with IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany to offer a dual degree in the Master of Science (MS) Program. The program offers affordable dual degree benefits from IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany, and London South Bank University (LSBU), UK. This premium new-age degree program from Tech professionals aims to equip working professionals with cutting edge skills and increase their international career prospects.

IU International University of Applied Sciences is an AACSB member and has a 5 Star QS World rating for online learning. The university has partnered with LSBU to give learners the opportunity to earn a dual degree, which enables them to thrive in their professions and qualify for top jobs, worldwide. This MS degree is offered in four streams - Data Science, Cyber Security, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. This unique program will enable learners to complete their MS degree in one year. It is a full-time online course that allows you to learn on-the-go with podcasts, eBooks and remote coaching.

Sharing her views on the importance of the partnership, Ms. Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, “It has always been our endeavour to offer professionals a world-class affordable education with top global universities. Through our collaboration with IU International University of Applied Sciences, we aim to offer a high-quality and affordable global program for working professionals to build new-age skills.” Prof. Dr. Florian Hummel, Head of Faculty and Prorector International and Diversity, International University of Applied Sciences, said, “We are excited to be associated with Jaro Education to offer our premium dual degree program, which offers learners the opportunity to graduate with both, a German degree and a British degree.” Those interested in the programs can enrol here: https://www.jaroeducation.com/iu-international-university-of-applied-sciences/ https://www.jaroeducation.com/iu-m-sc-data-science/ https://www.jaroeducation.com/iu-m-sc-cyber-security/ https://www.jaroeducation.com/iu-artificial-intelligence/ https://www.jaroeducation.com/iu-m-sc-computer-science/ About - Jaro Education Jaro Education is India's most trusted online higher education company and a pioneer in the Executive Education space since July 2009. The company aims to nurture managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs in every field and industry by guiding them to choose and opt for an apt course that caters to their requirements. Recognized for changing the landscape of online education in India, Jaro Education offers more than 20 management and technology programs in collaboration with reputed universities and institutes such as University of Toronto, IU- Germany, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Trichy, and more. With its strong domain expertise and insightful online programs, Jaro Education has transformed the careers of over 2,50,000 professionals in the last 12 years through its 28 centers across India.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jaroeducation.com/ About - IU International University of Applied Sciences IU is the leading private university for online studies in Germany. The institute puts great emphasis on maximum flexibility in our study models to help you fit learning into your schedule. Whether you want flexible online studies from home or want to join us on campus in Germany, we’ll help you do just that and get you started on the path to your ideal career. IU strongly believes that an educational institution offering an environment of motivation, innovation and excellence is the key to a great study experience—and successful students. That is why we place a strong focus on the quality of our faculty, our courses, and our services. Our story started two decades ago, and it is far from finished. Every day, we strive to help you achieve your professional goals with flexible study programmes that suit you.

For more information, please visit: https://www.iu.org/#/1 About - London South Bank University Based in the heart of London, LSBU caters to 18,000 students and has won several awards. Just like IU, the UK-based university is international, with students from over 130 countries and is highly committed to providing the best career opportunities.

For more information, please visit: https://www.lsbu.ac.uk/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)