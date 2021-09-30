U.N. chief "shocked" by Ethiopia's expulsion of U.N. officials

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres was "shocked" by the information that Ethiopia has declared seven senior U.N. officials working in the country persona non grata, U.S. spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay told a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are now engaging with the government of Ethiopia in the expectation that the concerned U.N. will be allowed to continue their important work," Tremblay said.

