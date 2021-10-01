Left Menu

Delhi minister warns officials against delay in issuing caste certificates

This will not be tolerated. Not more than 2-3 days shall be taken in disposing off these cases. If anyone cannot follow these orders, then strict action will be initiated against them by the department, Gautam said in the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 00:00 IST
Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of the divisional commissioner office at Shamnath Marg in north Delhi and took stock of record room data and pending files, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the minister warned officials that any delay in the issue of caste certificates will not be tolerated.

Gautam also asked officials to streamline the process of issuing caste certificates.

He said that many citizens, including students, are facing delays in getting caste certificates.

''After inspection, I have found out that the staff is not performing up to their full capacity and is delaying the process. This will not be tolerated. Not more than 2-3 days shall be taken in disposing off these cases. If anyone cannot follow these orders, then strict action will be initiated against them by the department,” Gautam said in the statement.

