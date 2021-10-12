Left Menu

Kerala Blockchain Academy offers two free courses

Registration is open for the November batch of Blockchain Foundation Program and Ethereum Fundamentals Program, which are online, free of cost and of one month duration. There is no distinction in the discipline of study, a statement said here.Blockchain Foundation Program offers a deeper understanding of the blockchain fundamentals, key concepts, capabilities, limitations, also the future of blockchain technology.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:56 IST
Kerala Blockchain Academy offers two free courses
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blockchain Academy, under the state-run Digital University Kerala, is offering two free fundamental programs in Blockchain technology. Registration is open for the November batch of Blockchain Foundation Program and Ethereum Fundamentals Program, which are online, free of cost and of one month duration. The online courses also involve two instructor interactions. Both courses are kept open for the public of any educational background including students, graduates and professionals. There is no distinction in the discipline of study, a statement said here.

Blockchain Foundation Program offers a deeper understanding of the blockchain fundamentals, key concepts, capabilities, limitations, also the future of blockchain technology. Participants are provided with a digital blockchain-powered certificate signed by KBA co-stamped by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategy Council, (K-DISC), it said.

The free fundamentals program in Ethereum Blockchain provides a step by step guide to building applications in the Ethereum Blockchain domain.

Those who pass with merit are offered a discount of 50 per cent on their advanced learning of the respective subject.

To avail the discount, they should apply within 15 days of receiving the certificate and the last date for application is October 30, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021