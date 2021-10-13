Left Menu

Indian culture always accords respect to teachers- Vice President

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:45 IST
Indian culture always accords respect to teachers- Vice President
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Stressing the importance of the foundational role played by teachers in shaping the lives of children and youngsters, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday that Indian culture always accorded respect and reverence to gurus.

The Vice President presented an award instituted in memory of his teacher, Poluri Hanumajjanakirama Sarma, to Kovela Suprasannacharya here for his contributions in the field of poetry and literature, an official release said.

Naidu appreciated the awardee for introducing a new trend in Telugu literary criticism and for incorporating the views of Indian thinkers, who fought against discrimination in certain sections of the society.

Naidu said everyone should always remember and remain grateful to their teachers and gurus for their guidance and mentoring in shaping their careers.

The award, instituted at the personal initiative of the Vice President by the Telangana Saraswatha Parishath, seeks to recognize contributions to the Telugu language.

Lauding the Parishath for its efforts in preserving and propagating the Telugu language, Naidu reiterated that the medium of instruction should be in the mother tongue up to primary school or high school. Similarly, local language should be used extensively in the administration and judiciary as well.

The Vice President also released two books titled - 'Amritotsava Bharathi' and 'Sri Devulapalli Ramanujarao'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021