Jagan Mohan Reddy: Chandrababu Naidu's Plans Unrealistic and Unfeasible

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-04-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday claimed that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is making promises about schemes that are impossible to implement.

He was referring to the proposed schemes of the TDP, including providing free bus travel for women, three free cooking gas cylinders to every household per year, Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum, and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer.

Reddy was speaking at Tadipatri in Anantapur district during a public meeting on the first day of his four-day election campaign tour across the state.

''Chandrababu Naidu is coming back with his lies and fake promises. We (YSRCP) have fulfilled the manifesto promises by treating it as a holy book. It will be etched in history that your child (Jagan) has pressed the DBT button 130 times, disbursing over Rs 2.70 lakh crore directly into the accounts of beneficiaries,'' said Reddy.

The chief minister underscored that the forthcoming elections to the 175 State Assembly seats and the 25 Lok Sabha seats, being held simultaneously on May 13, are not just to elect MPs and MLAs but to continue welfare schemes that will change the lives of the poor in the next five years.

According to Reddy, all the existing schemes will continue if YSRCP is voted back to power and warned that they will get discontinued if TDP, a constituent of the NDA, captures power.

Reddy said that over 2.31 lakh government jobs were provided during the YSRCP government. He also noted that doorstep delivery of services were offered with the help of volunteers and secretariat systems.

Further, he highlighted various measures implemented during his tenure such as renovating government schools, village clinics, doorstep delivery of health services and financial assistance ''without corruption''.

He also listed out several other schemes that were introduced in the past five years.

