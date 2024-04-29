Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy's Navarathana schemes are merely nine deceptions: Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) poll manifesto, labelling it as 'Nava Mosalu' or nine deceptions.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 10:02 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy's Navarathana schemes are merely nine deceptions: Chandrababu Naidu
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) poll manifesto, labelling it as 'Nava Mosalu' or nine deceptions. Naidu questioned the impact of Reddy's manifesto on people's lives, despite Reddy's claim of a 99 per cent implementation rate.

The TDP chief, while addressing a public meeting in Kurnool, said, "Our Super 6 schemes are proven to be immensely successful and widely acclaimed. Jagan Mohan Reddy's Navarathana schemes are merely Nava Mosalu (nine deceptions). People will give zero marks to Jagan Reddy's manifesto. Despite Jagan Reddy's claim of implementing his manifesto by 99 per cent, has there been any tangible change in the lives of the people? Instead, people have been plunged into debt'." Earlier on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised TDP's election promises, saying that since implementing these promises is beyond the capacity of the state's exchequer, they are just to hoodwink the voters to come to power.

"Chandrababu Naidu is returning with Super Six and Super Ten to betray the public once again. TDP's Super Six costs Rs 1,21,619 crores annually," Jagan told reporters, adding that these costs to implement TDP's poll promises are beyond the capacity of the exchequer. Both parties have been active in the run-up to the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy released the YSRCP's poll manifesto, 'Navaratnalu Plus', with slight changes from the 2019 manifesto. Meanwhile, the TDP promised a new vision for Andhra Pradesh with 'Super Six' guarantees, including creating 20 lakh jobs and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 if they come to power.

In Andhra Pradesh, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously on May 13. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. The principal opposition party TDP will take on the ruling YSRCP with an alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024