Jagan Mohan Reddy's Navarathana schemes are merely nine deceptions: Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) poll manifesto, labelling it as 'Nava Mosalu' or nine deceptions. Naidu questioned the impact of Reddy's manifesto on people's lives, despite Reddy's claim of a 99 per cent implementation rate.

The TDP chief, while addressing a public meeting in Kurnool, said, "Our Super 6 schemes are proven to be immensely successful and widely acclaimed. Jagan Mohan Reddy's Navarathana schemes are merely Nava Mosalu (nine deceptions). People will give zero marks to Jagan Reddy's manifesto. Despite Jagan Reddy's claim of implementing his manifesto by 99 per cent, has there been any tangible change in the lives of the people? Instead, people have been plunged into debt'." Earlier on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised TDP's election promises, saying that since implementing these promises is beyond the capacity of the state's exchequer, they are just to hoodwink the voters to come to power.

"Chandrababu Naidu is returning with Super Six and Super Ten to betray the public once again. TDP's Super Six costs Rs 1,21,619 crores annually," Jagan told reporters, adding that these costs to implement TDP's poll promises are beyond the capacity of the exchequer. Both parties have been active in the run-up to the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy released the YSRCP's poll manifesto, 'Navaratnalu Plus', with slight changes from the 2019 manifesto. Meanwhile, the TDP promised a new vision for Andhra Pradesh with 'Super Six' guarantees, including creating 20 lakh jobs and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 if they come to power.

In Andhra Pradesh, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously on May 13. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. The principal opposition party TDP will take on the ruling YSRCP with an alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats. (ANI)

