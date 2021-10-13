Uttar Pradesh an emerging economy, has best investment opportunities: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh is changing and it is an emerging economy in the country, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

''In about 44 schemes in the country, UP is number one,'' he said, and added that the state has the best investment opportunities. ''We all have to work jointly to establish it among the leading economies in the country,'' Adityanath said after inaugurating the Mahant Avaidyanath Mahavidyalaya in Jungle Kaudia block here.

''Uttar Pradesh is changing and it is an emerging economy in the country,'' the chief minister added.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Minister of State Neelima Katiyar, along with MPs and MLAs of the area, were present on the occasion.

The chief minister unveiled a 12-foot bronze statue of Mahant Avaidyanath and also inaugurated the monogram of the college.

The environment of security in the state ''is the best in the country'', Adityanath said.

''Over the last four years, 30,000 female police personnel are guaranteeing the safety of women and girls in the state,'' he said.

The chief minister claimed that the state has successfully prevented the spread of the coronavirus.

''Earlier during festivals, the coronavirus spread was at its peak but we successfully prevented its spread,'' he said.

Attacking the opposition chief minister said, "During the previous governments, roads were not wide, power supply was erratic, poor were not getting rations and the guarantee of security to women was not there.'' ''When work is done with good intention, the result is also good. Earlier, farmers' produce was not purchased but now, farmers are getting the price of their produce at several purchase centres, and the government is sending the payment directly into their accounts,'' he added.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gorakhpur is becoming a hub of education and health services, Adityanath said.

''Within a month, the AIIMS will be inaugurated by PM Modi, and in Gorakhpur, Ayush University is being established,'' he added.

The chief minister said Gorakshpeeth has presented the practical aspect of worship and the temple is not limited to only puja.

''At present, more than 50,000 students are studying in four dozen educational institutes of Gorakshpeeth's Maharana Pratap Siksha Parishad,'' he said.

Deputy CM Sharma said when the CM was fighting coronavirus in the state, opposition leaders were busy playing with Twitter sitting in their AC rooms.

