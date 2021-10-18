CBSE announces date sheet for first term of class 10 and 12 board exams

The first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday.

According to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately.

The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE had last week said that the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December.

The board had said the exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season.

