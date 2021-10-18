Left Menu

CBSE announces date sheet for first term of class 10 and 12 board exams

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:25 IST
CBSE announces date sheet for first term of class 10 and 12 board exams
Represntative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday.

According to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately.

The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE had last week said that the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December.

The board had said the exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021