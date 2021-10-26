Cases against Kashmiri students: Mehbooba accuses Centre of resorting to vindictive action

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday accused the Centre of resorting to ''vindictive'' action against Kashmiri youth and said such steps will ''alienate them further'' after cases were registered against some students here for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in a T20 international cricket match.

Two cases have been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against medical students living in hostels in Government Medical College and SKIMS Soura.

Reacting to it, the PDP president said the Centre should instead have tried to ascertain why the educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan.

''HMs (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) 'Mann ki baat' with Kashmiri youth started with slapping UAPA against medical students for celebrating Pakistan's win. Instead of trying to ascertain why educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan, GOI resorting to vindictive actions. Such steps will alienate them further,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said on Twitter.

Shah was on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir Youth at many places, including the students at these two hostels, celebrated Pakistan's victory over arch-rivals India in the T20 played in Dubai on Sunday.

