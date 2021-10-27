Left Menu

7 Bengal institutes selected for Centre’s knowledge exchange programme

Seven higher educational institutes from West Bengal have been selected by All India Council for Technical Education AICTE and the Union Ministry of Education as mentor institutes under the Centres knowledge exchange and resource mobilisation programme for 2021-22.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:00 IST
Seven higher educational institutes from West Bengal have been selected by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Union Ministry of Education as 'mentor' institutes under the Centre’s knowledge exchange and resource mobilisation programme for 2021-22. The Union government has selected a total of 50 Institution Innovation Council (IIC) institutions from across the country as ‘Mentor Institution for Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ under the Mentor-Mentee programme 2021-22. The seven facilities are University of Engineering and Management, Netaji Subhash Engineering College, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, Narula Institute of Technology, JIS College of Engineering, Techno India University and Brainware University, an official of one of the private engineering institutes said Wednesday.

Altogether 11 institutes from the eastern region have been accorded the status, the official said quoting a communique from the Ministry of Education a few days back.

Knowledge exchange between the institutes as part of this initiative will take place for a certain period beginning from the third week of October. Twinning will be made in the ratio of one mentor IIC institution with five mentee IIC institutions. Mentor institutions will receive financial support from the Centre to provide mentoring to mentee institutions by organising regular workshops for interacting with professionals and entrepreneurs in the industry, holding smart hackathons, and idea competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

