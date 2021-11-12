Left Menu

Five-day blockchain course begins on Nov 15

The instructor-led programme will teach learners about blockchain, its evolution and history, working of blockchain transactions, blockchain consensus and so on, a statement said here.The learners can have a brief understanding of technologies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperledger and Corda along with the practical use-cases of blockchain in various industries.

Thiruvanathapuram, Nov 12 (PTI): The state-run Kerala Blockchain Academy has invited applications for its Certified Blockchain Associate Programme, a 30-hour beginner level blockchain programme that provides advanced learning of blockchain basics and its key components. The instructor-led programme will teach learners about blockchain, its evolution and history, working of blockchain transactions, blockchain consensus and so on, a statement said here.

The learners can have a brief understanding of technologies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperledger and Corda along with the practical use-cases of blockchain in various industries. The course will prepare learners with a solid foundation of blockchain from where they can advance their career and future studies in the world of blockchain, it said.

Learners are awarded with a blockchain-powered digital certificate upon successful completion of the course.

The course runs for a total of 5 days with six-hour duration. The regular batch starts on November 15, which will continue till November 19.

The working professionals can opt for a weekend batch starting from November 20 to December 18, the statement added.

