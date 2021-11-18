Left Menu

Rains lash Puducherry; normal life hit

18-11-2021
Normal life was hit in Puducherry on Thursday due to incessant rains since last night. The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has resulted in rains over parts of Tamil Nadu and neighboring Puducherry since Wednesday.

Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday in view of the heavy rains.

Most of the thoroughfares in Puducherry were waterlogged as a result of the heavy downpour since Wednesday night, affecting traffic movement.

