Left Menu

Bengal School Jobs Verdict: Mamata Cries Foul, Calls It 'Gross Injustice'

CM Banerjee decried the cancellation of 25,000 school jobs as "gross injustice" and alleged it as a BJP strategy to prevent their deployment in poll duty. She questioned how schools could operate with so many unemployed teachers. She expressed respect for the judiciary but labeled the cancellation as unjust. Banerjee suggested that the move was intended to replace unemployed teachers with central government employees who would favor the BJP during elections.

PTI | Keshiary | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:49 IST
Bengal School Jobs Verdict: Mamata Cries Foul, Calls It 'Gross Injustice'
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dubbed the cancellation of over 25,000 school jobs as ''gross injustice'' and alleged that it was a ploy by the BJP to stop these job losers from being deployed in poll duty.

Banerjee, while addressing an election rally in the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency in Paschim Medinipur district, wondered how the schools could function with so many teachers out of jobs.

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court had declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as ''null and void,'' ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

''If someone has committed a mistake, it can be rectified, but snatching 25,000 jobs is a gross injustice. How will the schools function, if so many teachers are out of jobs? ''It is a ploy by the BJP. I have respect for the judiciary but what has happened is gross injustice,'' Banerjee said. ''So many jobs have been taken away so that these job losers cannot be deployed in poll duty during elections and central government employees can be engaged, who will work at the behest of the saffron camp,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024