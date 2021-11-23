Poddar Foundation inks MoU with ITDP dept to raise awareness on mental health issues

Poddar Foundation on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with the Integrated Tribal Development Programme (ITDP) department to conduct mental health awareness sessions for tribal schools in Palghar district, Maharashtra.

Schools run by the Tribal Development Department (TDD) are known as ashramshalas and located in remote areas offer a residential educational facility to children from a disadvantaged tribal background, especially if the parents seasonally migrate for work, Poddar Foundation said in a statement. Under the memorandum of understanding, Poddar Foundation will work with the students and teachers at the ashramshalas in Palghar to raise awareness about mental health issues.

''The tribal populations have greater vulnerability to mental health issues for multiple reasons. Available limited evidence supports high levels of stigma, myths and misconceptions about mental illness among tribes. Along with the Centre for Outreach and Strategic Alliances (COSA) and the assistance of the ITDP department, we planned mental health campaigns at the ashramshalas in the tribal areas of Vikramgad to create mental health awareness at the community level.

“We will be taking a holistic approach to cover various aspects like safety, resilience and how to cope,” Poddar Foundation Managing Trustee Prakriti Poddar said.

