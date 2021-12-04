Left Menu

Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week 2021 to start on Monday

The prize distribution takes place along with a panel discussion amongst leading female voices on leading STEM and sustainability on December 6 at 1430, the statement said. As part of the SINMW, 2021, the Consulate General of Sweden, Mumbai will also be organizing a Nobel Prize Teacher Summit on December 7 in association with a local partner, Idobro Impact Solutions. Our countries have very strong bilateral ties in so many sectors, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, which along with gender equality are the underlying themes of this year's Nobel Memorial Week.

The 14th edition of the Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week (SINMW) with a focus on themes such as gender, innovation, and sustainability will begin on Monday, according to the organisers.

The annual event, organized by the Embassy of Sweden, the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai, and other Team Sweden actors including Swedish companies operating in India, will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

This is the second consecutive year that the event is taking place online.

''We are happy to present the 14th edition of the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week, one of the Embassy's true flagship events. It celebrates Alfred Nobel and his profound legacy in the fields of science, research, innovation, and the arts. Here in India, it is a reminder of the long-term commitment of Sweden and Swedish companies, our sponsors,'' a statement quoted Swedish Ambassador to India Klas Molin as saying.

The highlights of the event include Innovation Lecture Series on Sustainable Development, Nobel Prize Teacher Summit, panel discussions and prize distribution ceremony for the winners of 'She STEM' -- a joint initiative between the Embassy of Sweden in India and the Atal Innovation Mission that emphasizes the importance of STEM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Mathematics) education for young girls and women.

For 2021, 'She STEM' was launched with an Instagram Reels challenge for students in the age group of 13-17. They were asked to make Instagram Reels on how to make this world a better place to live in as a STEM leader.

''A jury will pick the winners. The prize distribution takes place along with a panel discussion amongst leading female voices on leading STEM and sustainability on December 6 at 14:30,'' the statement said.

As part of the SINMW, 2021, the Consulate General of Sweden, Mumbai will also be organizing a 'Nobel Prize Teacher Summit' on December 7 in association with a local partner, Idobro Impact Solutions.

''Our countries have very strong bilateral ties in so many sectors, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, which along with gender equality are the underlying themes of this year's Nobel Memorial Week. With COVID protocols in mind, we have tried to curate a smaller number of safe events for this year. Looking ahead to 2022, we hope to come back with at least a hybrid Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week!'' said Ambassador Molin.

The event will come to a close on December 15.

