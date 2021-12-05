Union Health Minister Mandaviya visits PGIMER

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday visited the PGIMER here and was informed about the premier institute's history, traditions and academic growth.

The minister, who was accompanied by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, was apprised of the hospital structure, the advanced centres of patient care, training and research, as well as the upcoming new centres like the Advanced Neurosciences Centre and the Advanced Mother and Child Care Centre.

''The institute gave a powerpoint presentation detailing its history, traditions and academic growth,'' a statement issued by the PGIMER said.

He was also shown the progress on the three PGI Satellite Centres at Sangrur and Ferozepur in Punjab, and Una in Himachal Pradesh.

While explaining about the patient load at various areas in the hospital, it was emphasised that many referrals can be dealt with at the level of district hospitals and medical colleges in the region, the statement said.

''However, many patients still prefer to come to PGI for their treatment. The minister patiently heard about the difficulties being faced by the institute and assured quick redressal of administrative bottlenecks,'' it said.

He also sought new ideas and viewpoints for improving patient-care and infrastructure from all stakeholders, including staff, patients and their relatives. The health minister visited the Advanced Trauma Centre and interacted with doctors, paramedics and patients there, enquiring about the facilities being provided there.

Earlier in the day, Mandaviya, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Anurag Thakur attended the inauguration of an out-patient department (OPD) at AIIMS, Bilaspur by BJP president and Rajya Sabha member J P Nadda.

