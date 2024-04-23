President Droupadi Murmu graces 4th Convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday graced and addressed the 4th convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that providing world-class education and service in the field of medicine is a great national achievement of all AIIMS, including AIIMS Rishikesh. "All the AIIMS are recognised for providing the best and most affordable treatment. Many AIIMS are being established in different parts of the country with the objective that more and more people can benefit and more meritorious students can get an education in AIIMS," she said.

Noting that more than 60 per cent of students at AIIMS Rishikesh are female students, the President said that the increasing participation of women in areas ranging from policy making to tertiary healthcare presents a picture of a huge and positive social change. The President said that using the latest technology in the interest of society should be the priority of institutions like AIIMS Rishikesh. She expressed happiness over AIIMS Rishikesh striving to move forward in the field of CAR T-cell therapy and Stem Cell Research.

She stated that the role of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics will continue to increase in diagnostics and treatment. She expressed confidence that these changes will be increasingly put to efficient use by AIIMS Rishikesh. The President said, "In Uttarakhand, due to lack of sunlight and local food habits, people, especially women, are affected by diseases like osteoporosis and anaemia."

She stated that even in this era of global medicine, researching and solving national, regional and local problems related to medicine should be the priority of institutions like AIIMS Rishikesh. She urged AIIMS Rishikesh to pay maximum attention to public health and community engagement. She said that by doing this, the institute will be able to contribute towards building a 'Healthy India' and a 'Developed India'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)