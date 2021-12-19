Left Menu

Muzaffarnagar DM orders stopping salary of 11 officers absent from official function

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-12-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 11:47 IST
Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate C B Singh ordered stopping of salaries of 11 officers who were absent from Sampurn Samadhan Diwas, held to resolve grievances of the public, officials said on Sunday.

The diwas was held on Saturday at the Budhana Tehsil headquarters here, with district-level officers in attendance.

The DM and SSP Abhishek Yadav led the meeting in which they received 49 complaints from the people.

Eleven officers from different departments were found to be absent following which the district magistrate issued directions for stopping their salaries, the officials said.

