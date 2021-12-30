Vaidyaraj Anil Validates Schizophrenia ADHD Gut Axis: Offers To Redefine Mental Healthcare Through Gut

Vaidyaraj Anil's FSSAI approved GBA Nutraceutical drops & the gut treatment therefrom validates the Gut-Brain-Axis (GBA) Concept, as the safest cure for Schizophrenia, ADHD & all mental spectrum issues including anxiety & depression. The power of the Gut-Brain Axis was first conceptualized as the Nervous Sympathy Concept in 1765, by a Scottish Physician - Robert Whytt. Since then, it has been accepted & endorsed by the researchers at the Yale & Harvard medical schools. Probiotics that claim to be 'Psychobiotics' with billions of live bugs that try to influence the gut to positively influence the brain & mind have failed. GBA drops to achieve the desired results without bacteria or bugs all naturally, and without any risk.

Vaidyaraj Anil of POOPpeepers.com, said, "We must kick the toxicity out & need an alternative to psychiatric drugs with visible results. Enough damage has been done already and is continuing despite having had the GBA concept & its most powerful ally - the gut, existing within us forever. It has been all due to the lack of an effective, universal, and safe gut-based innovation, as is in the GBA drops." Mental health issues have reached epic proportions globally and a paradigm shift from psychiatric medicines to an effective, natural, gut-based solution is an absolute imperative as proposed by Vaidyaraj Anil.

The problem is too big for available qualified psychologists and psychiatrists. Also, in mental illnesses, the brain is generally not receptive to counseling and psychiatric drugs get introduced to calm it down. Due to the nature of these drugs, the person gets into the psychiatric drugs loop and the mental situation escalates to higher levels sooner or later. India's renowned traditional healers Vaidyaraj Anil and family have been serving the nation since 1905, and have generated immense pieces of evidence of successfully working with the Gut-Brain Axis (GBA) concept. The family works towards healing all mental spectrum issues, including the toughest, called schizophrenia. Chronic stress, anxiety & depression form the very basis of severe mental health issues like OCD, ADHD in adults, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia & psychosis. Such underlying issues must get 'nipped in the bud' by way of balancing & making the gut healthy.

Psychiatric drugs being man-made or laboratory synthesized chemical medicines imbalance the gut & thus cannot be used as a cure. The symptoms may seem to get suppressed for some time, but the cumulative accumulation of toxicity due to the continuous imbalance of the gut escalates mental issues to the next level.

Along with providing the GBA Nutraceutical drops, Vaidyaraj Anil's videos & posts teach the caregiver to be able to heal the gut, and through that, the toughest of mental issues, at home itself without any side effects.

Vaidyaraj Anil, said,'' The human brain, is the physical manifestation of our mental status. It is a 'No Go Area' for chemical drugs." The brain is doubly protected by a hard skull from the outside, and an imaginary yet 'Magical Wall' called the Blood-Brain Barrier or the BBB from within. Pharmaceutical drugs befool the BBB using the Trojan Horse theory and let themselves in like arrows flying into the dark & un-deciphered space called the Brain.

Vaidyaraj Anil is the pioneer of 'Gut Microbiome' research in India and probably the only person globally who can make an evidence-based claim to be able to harness the gut, with the GBA drops innovation and help mitigate innumerable mental health issues.

Vaidyaraj Anil, further added, "The trillions of bugs living within our gut, known collectively as the 'Gut Microbiome', are of ultimate & prime importance. No existing human organ can match its importance & hence, even without being a typical organ, the 'Gut Microbiome' has been declared as the newest organ in the human body." Vaidyaraj Anil, while explaining the importance of the Gut Microbiome asserts, "We do nothing much for our body, that does so much for us. We only eat & drink. Who then does the rest? There has to be someone out there working hard for us." He explains that the food and drinks work their way within the mouth, down the food pipe, and into the stomach. They then travel their way through approx 22 ft. long small intestine. While traveling all this way, the bugs or 'the junior chefs' as termed by Vaidyaraj Anil work on them and prepare the pre-cooked food or raw material.

Trillions of 'Master Chef' bugs in the final destination, the approx. 5 ft. gut (read colon or the large intestine), right before we poop, receive these pre-cooked raw materials, prepared by the 'Junior Chefs' from before, and convert it all into a huge 'buffet of meals'. The waste goes out with the poop.

These 'Master Chefs', the wise old men of the gut microbiome are genetically way richer than the human genome and label the various meals with a 'genetic code' that serves as a destination address. These 'meals' are then circulated through the blood, to reach and nourish every cell of the human body.

Taking in the psychiatric drugs like any chemical results in 'killing' the 'Junior Chefs' & also the 'Master Chef' bugs in the Gut. The 'buffet of meals' becomes incomplete and certain organs including the brain do not get fed well. They further get weakened to bear various issues & stress. The world has been wrongfully playing with the Gut Microbiome, explains Vaidyaraj Anil. One cannot super-impose nature with billions of 'selected' bugs in a probiotic, and not have adverse effects.

Vaidyaraj Anil's GBA drops are the worlds' only effective & safest probiotic, with ZeroCFU (Colony Forming Units) i.e. no bacteria. The cutting edge of GBA drops is reflected in the three bioefficacy test certificates posted on the website.

The GBA drops are made out of the mother tincture that has neutralized the antibiotic-resistant superbugs. This is a world-class discovery, akin to the discovery of penicillin. No natural product can reproduce these results globally. This attribute enables the GBA drops to select and de-select the gut microbes naturally to create a naturally balanced gut. This gets reflected in the improved & desirable poop type, as per the bristol stool charts.

Poop reflects the gut. The gut reflects the brain. Hence, poop reflects the brain. Fix the poop and your brain fixes itself.

The gut is also called the 'Second Brain'. Other than feeding the body, it is endowed with its very own neural network, communicating with the brain every second. So much so, that the biggest of all, the Vagus Nerve, a neural superhighway, runs directly between the gut & the brain. 95% of Serotonin and 60% of Dopamine is produced in the gut. The gut holds the key to all mental Issues including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. You unlock it all, with Vaidyaraj Anil's unique gut-based innovation. ADHD Hyperactivity in kids and digestive gut Issues in autistic kids are devastating young lives. Every ADHD Hyperactive child is a potential genius as explained by Vaidyaraj Anil. He further adds, "I have yet to find an ADHD Hyperactive Kid, whose parents are not astounded by his abilities, even at an age, as young as 2 years." The lack of a viable alternative to Psychiatric drugs is ruining valuable young lives & their families.

Words of parents of young lives, suffering from schizophrenia and ADHD going through the after-effects of harsh psychiatric drugs, "You are the result of millions of our prayers to God, is what keeps us going," concluded Vaidyaraj Anil.

To know more, visit - https://pooppeepers.com/hm.php

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)