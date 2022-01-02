Left Menu

Celebratory gun fire on NYE kills one, hurts 18 in Karachi

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 02-01-2022 00:15 IST
Celebratory gun-firing on New Year's eve claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy and injured 18 others in Karachi, officials said on Saturday.

The boy, Reza was hit by a stray bullet in Ajmer Nagri on Friday night and succumbed to his wounds at Jinnah Hospital here, police said.

''Due to the aerial firing, 18 other people were admitted to hospitals with bullet wounds,'' an official said.

The police had earlier warned against firing incidents on New Year's eve. The Pakistan Medical Association condemned the incident, asking the government to impose a complete ban on aerial firing during all celebratory occasions.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram tweeted youngsters to stay away from such acts like ''Rambo'', instead behave like civilised people.

