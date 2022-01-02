Guj: International education conference with focus on NEP-2020 to be held on Jan 5-6

Ahmedabad, Jan 2 (PT) A two-day international conference of academic institutions will be organised here on January 5-6 in the run up to the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, with focus on the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020.

The conference will aim to ''effectively clarify the way to strengthen the relationship of industries, academia and students by explaining the roadmap for National Education Policy, 2020,'' Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said.

Speaking to reporters at Science City in Ahmedabad, where the conference will be organized, Vaghani said around 120 panel speakers, including 40 from abroad, will share their experiences across 21 different sessions.

Gujarat is all set to adopt the NEP 2020, and leading experts and delegates from the education sector, research institutes, professionals, and educationists will throw light on its role in primary, secondary, higher and technical education, he said, adding that academic institutions of international repute will provide a platform to realise the vision of the new policy. ''Australia, Canada, Norway, UK and France will join as partner countries for the international conference. The British Council, the Australia India Business Exchange, Institute of International Education etc have joined as international participants,'' Vaghani said.

''Central organizations like the NITI Aayog, Skill India, National Skill Development Corporation, University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, National Council of Educational Research and Training, and National Board of Accreditation have joined as well,'' he added.

He said the conference will also focus on skill development and entrepreneurship, while impact of COVID-19 on school education, challenges, and how to overcome them will be discussed.

There would be a session on Indian knowledge system as well as a unique session on Sanskrit, he said.

''The conference will build a strong link between national and international educational institutions, and the interdisciplinary discussions to be held there will include exchange of knowledge among participants on approaches, methods and tools for the implementation of NEP, 2020,'' said a release on the event.

Panelists in different sessions will hold discussions on ''holistic education'' and ''internationalization of education,'' and technical sessions will be held on research and innovation, skill development, employment etc, the release added.

Vice Chancellors of universities from India and abroad will share their experiences on skill development and entrepreneurship, and discussions will be held on the country's roadmap to achieve global ranking as well as research and innovation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)