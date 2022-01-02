'Bulli Bai' app: NCW seeks expedited action from Delhi police

The National Commission for Women has written to the Delhi Police to expedite its action in the case involving 'Bulli Bai', a dodgy app that has listed Muslim women for auction, to ensure that such crime does not recur.

Netizens and women rights groups have expressed outrage over the matter. Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for ''auction'' on 'Bulli Bai' app with photographs sourced without permission. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a row last year.

As the issue snowballed, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted on Sunday, ''Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter.'' Police of both the metropolitan cities have registered cases in the matter.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma, on Twitter, ''noted'' a tweet from a journalist whose photo was used in the app. The journalist also raised a complaint with the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police.

''@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of this incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately register FIR in the matter. The process must be expedited so that such crime is not repeated,'' the NCW tweeted.

''The action taken in both the cases must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Dy Commissioner of Police CyPAD, Delhi,'' the NCW said in another tweet.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of the woman journalist on a website.

IT Minister Vaishnaw has said GitHub, the hosting platform, has confirmed blocking the user and that Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and police authorities are coordinating further action in the matter.

The All India Progressive Women's Association alleged that ''Hindu supremacists'' were behind this and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Women rights activist Shabnam Hashmi asked till when will the majority remain a mute spectator or are all secular people dead mentally and physically. ''Where is the outrage? Many people on Twitter also raised the issue,'' she said.

Many netizens took to Twitter to raise the issue.

''The Indian government, police, media, society at large ignored Sulli deals. And now you have #BulliDeals, a horrifying cruel depraved sadistic ''auction'' of Muslim women using their pictures. The more you ignore these things, the more sure you can be that it'll be your family soo,'' a netizen tweeted.

''Solidarity with the women facing this horrendous abuse, rooted in both misogyny and Islamophobia that have flourished in India in recent years. #BulliDeals,'' another netizen tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)